GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old man was arrested after being accused of burglarizing a home in Goose Creek.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a reported burglary at a home on Lighthouse Road. “The victim presented video footage of the suspect who was involved in the burglary,” deputies said.

Another deputy saw a male nearby who matched the suspect’s description. That person, later identified as Jaunte’z Kishaun Watson, was carrying items that had been stolen from the Goose Creek home.

He was also carrying a firearm, about 15 grams of marijuana, and a large amount of money when searched by deputies.

Watson was initially arrested on a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol. He was also charged with second-degree burglary after admitting to deputies that he stole items from the home.