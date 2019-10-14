Deputies: Man charged with Tampering with Vehicles in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Just before 4 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Main Street in reference to a suspicious man.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the caller told dispatch an unknown man was on location at Auto 1 North and was tampering with vehicles in the lot.

Once deputies got on scene, the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Darren Matthew Avey, attempted to flee on foot. Deputies were able to catch Avey and place him under arrest.

Officials added that during the investigation it was determined that Avery was cutting out catalytic converters from under the carriage of vehicles.

Avey was charged with two counts of Tampering with Vehicles, Possession of Implements Capable of being used in a Crime and Evading Arrest.