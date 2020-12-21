Deputies: Man found hiding under home after attempted robbery at Bonneau Circle K

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested after deputies say he robbed a gas station in the Bonneau area early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the Circle K on North Highway 52 just after 6:00 a.m. where an armed robbery had occurred.

The suspect, Michael Conway, stole the cashier till containing $50. Although the clerk and customers intervened and delayed Conway’s escape, he dropped the till outside of the store and ran off.

Deputies say they located and apprehended Conway – with the help of a K9 – after he was found attempting to hide under a nearby house.

Conway was booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center where he faces armed robbery with a deadly weapon.