Deputies: Man turns himself in after fatal shooting in Pineville on Saturday

PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A 19 year old has been charged with murder after shooting a man over the weekend in Pineville.

Deputies responded to a home on Murrell Block Drive on Saturday and located a victim inside the home with a gunshot entry wound near his cheek.

While attempting to find a pulse, the deputy noticed an exit wound to the top of the head.

According to an incident report, a witness told investigators that he was attempting to back his car up to the home when he heard a gunshot. The witnesses stated that the suspect ran out of the house and “stopped in surprise” when seeing him.

The suspect then got into a blue vehicle and drove away, according to the witness statement.

Investigators identified the suspect as 19-year-old Da’Marcus Greene who later turned himself in.

Greene is being charged with murder.