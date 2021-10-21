Deputies: Man who tried to run from traffic stop had cocaine, other drugs

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who attempted to run from a traffic stop in Berkeley County was arrested for having cocaine and other drugs.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Harbour Lake Drive when they noticed a suspicious vehicle. A traffic stop was attempted but the driver attempted to flee and then run on foot.

The suspect, identified as Terrell Oneil Wright, was eventually taken into custody.

Deputies recovered approximately 18.2 grams of cocaine and approximately 7.8 grams of crack.

Wright was arrested on charges of failure to stop for blue lights/sirens, evading arrest, trafficking cocaine, a third offense, and intent to distribute cocaine base, a second offense.