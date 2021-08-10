Deputies confirm one dead, one injured during drive-by shooting in Summerville

Berkeley County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting in Summerville

Captain Mike Crumley with the BCSO says the shooting took place on Leisure Dr. and Haney Branch Rd. just before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials confirm two people were shot; the victims were taken to an area hospital by a personal vehicle. One died at the hospital, the other is listed in stable condition.

Deputies are investigating the shooting. Officials have no suspect at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES