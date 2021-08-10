Deputies confirm one dead, one injured during drive-by shooting in Summerville

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting in Summerville

Captain Mike Crumley with the BCSO says the shooting took place on Leisure Dr. and Haney Branch Rd. just before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials confirm two people were shot; the victims were taken to an area hospital by a personal vehicle. One died at the hospital, the other is listed in stable condition.

Deputies are investigating the shooting. Officials have no suspect at this time.