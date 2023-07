SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is in custody Wednesday morning after allegedly starting a fire at a Summerville Food Lion.

According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement and fire crews were dispatched to a reported fire at Food Lion on North Main Street.

Officials believe a suspect intentionally set fire to a trash can outside of the grocery store around 5:00 a.m.

The suspect has been detained by BCSO.

BCSO is investigating.