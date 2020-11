SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are responding to what is described as a “disturbance with a mental health patient” at Berkeley Commons.

According to Carli Drayton with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call for service just after 12:30 p.m. on Patriot Lane.

Deputies say North Main Street near the area is closed to traffic while law enforcement responds to the scene.

No other details were provided. Count on us for updates.