Deputies: Sangaree man arrested on multiple narcotic-related charges including trafficking fentanyl

Thomas Vergho, 37, was arrested on multiple drug-related charges following an investigation | Via BCSO

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Sangaree man faces five narcotic-related charges following an investigation by the Berkeley County Narcotics Task Force.

According to BCSO, Thomas L. Vergho, 37, was arrested after an investigation by Narcotics Task Force detectives.

Deputies say that Vergho was a target for the investigation after tips from the community.

Authorities conducted a traffic stop a vehicle Vergho was driving and marijuana and a “green substance” was found in his possession – that substance tested positive for fentanyl. Vergho also admitted to having ecstasy, Xanax, and Percocet at his residence. He was also in possession of a firearm stolen out of Dorchester County.

After a warrant was obtained, narcotics detectives searched Vergho’s residence on Trader Station Road and found 362 grams of marijuana, 10.6 grams of Fentanyl, seven glass vials containing marijuana cigarettes, eight Percocet tablets, and over $16,000 in US dollars.

Deputies arrested and charged Vergho with two counts of possession of marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a schedule II narcotic, and trafficking Fentanyl.