SCDNR investigating fatal kayak accident in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fatal accident involving a kayak.

Rescue units were dispatched to the Amos Gourdne Boat Landing on Russellville Store Road in St. Stephen for an overturned kayak Tuesday afternoon.

News 2 learned a kayak overturned near the landing and one person was pulled from the water.

SC DNR later confirmed one fatality as a result.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office was also called to the scene. SCDNR is investigating.