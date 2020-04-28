SCDNR investigating fatal kayak accident in Berkeley County

Berkeley County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fatal accident involving a kayak.

Rescue units were dispatched to the Amos Gourdne Boat Landing on Russellville Store Road in St. Stephen for an overturned kayak Tuesday afternoon.

News 2 learned a kayak overturned near the landing and one person was pulled from the water.

SC DNR later confirmed one fatality as a result.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office was also called to the scene. SCDNR is investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

View or add a business

TRENDING HEADLINES