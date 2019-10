BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the woman in reference to a shoplifting and assault incident.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the incident took place at the Spinx gas station located at 9636 Highway-78 in the Ladson area of Berkeley County.

If anyone recognizes this woman you are asked to contact Detective J. Williams at (843) 719-5048.