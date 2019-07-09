Deputies search for suspect following an attempted armed robbery in Summerville

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is currently requesting assistance from the public in identifying a suspect wanted for an attempted armed robbery.

Officials stated that on Saturday at approximately 7 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted armed robbery at the Tobacco Beer Outlet in Pope Plaza at 2134 N. Main Street in Summerville.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the suspect entered the business, brandished a knife and demanded money from the business owner.

A scuffle ensued, and the suspect punched the victim several times in the face and caused two lacerations to his arm with the knife. Authorities added that the suspect then fled on foot out of the back door of the business into a white van with a paper vehicle tag. The vehicle was last seen driving on N. Main Street toward College Park Road.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male with a dark-colored beard. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, blue shorts and a two-toned hat.

The man shown in the photos below is considered armed and dangerous.