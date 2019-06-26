Deputies searching for bulldozer stolen from a Goose Creek construction site

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A $100,000 piece of equipment was stolen right off the side of a busy Berkeley County Road.

It happened sometime over the weekend on Henry Brown Boulevard. Deputies said somebody just drove up and stole a bulldozer.

“We had a dozer stolen off the side of the highway, in this case, it was the only one we had on site at the time, it was a 450 John Deere.”

Luke Lambert, L&L Contractors

While showing us a photo of the stolen construction vehicle, Lambert said it was “kind of old, probably around $100,000.”

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever stole it.

Lambert said missing a major tool like that is frustrating.

“It makes it a lot harder. We’re working ourselves double. With one piece of machine, it’s kind a hard to do.”

If you have any information about the stolen bulldozer or who may have stolen it, call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 554-1111.

