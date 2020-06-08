Deputies searching for individuals who burglarized and shot at a business in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people who were seen wearing Halloween masks are wanted for burglary and firing shots into a business in Moncks Corner.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals. Despite them wearing masks, authorities believe there is someone who has information about the crime.

The business, which is located on Pinopolis Road, was burglarized on May 25th and then vandalized on May 31st.

Authorities say two males trespassed onto the property in the early morning hours of May 31 and attempted to make entry, but the building was locked. The two suspects then fired into the building with a handgun.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the individuals appear to be Caucasian males between the ages of 16 and 25.

One is wearing white sneakers, black shorts, a blue short-sleeve t-shirt with an unknown design on the front, and a white clown mask with black outline around mouth and eyes as well as bright red hair.

Other was seen wearing black sneakers with white tips (appears to be converse sneakers), khaki shorts, tan hoodie, and has curly mid-length hair. Deputies believe this person was wearing a surgical mask, but the images show it appears to be a gorilla-like mask.

Deputies say both individuals were armed at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.