Deputies searching for man after fleeing traffic stop in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are looking for a Lowcountry man after authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle for a moving violation.

Deputies are looking for 41-year-old George Lloyd, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Lloyd’s vehicle for a moving violation. The vehicle came to a stop on Greenfield Road before the driver exited the vehicle and ran into a nearby woodline. K-9 responded to the scene and attempted to track.

Deputies were familiar with the suspect and were able to positively identify him as Lloyd. Dispatch was able to confirm that Lloyd currently has four arrest warrants and one general session bench warrant.

The warrants Lloyd has are for two counts of Simple Larceny, two counts of Forgery and Financial Transaction Card Theft.

According to officials, during an inventory prior to the vehicle being towed deputies located a glass jar in the center seat area of the vehicle. That glass jar contained approximately 1.2 grams of an off-white, powder-like substance that field-tested presumptive for cocaine base.

Deputies have pending charges on him for Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base, Habitual Offender and Evading Arrest.

Officials stated that Lloyd has been arrested five times in Berkeley County since 2010.