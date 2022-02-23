BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a missing woman who has dementia.

Berkeley County deputies said Patricia F. Brodersen, 88, was last seen Wednesday morning at Knights Inn in St. George. That was around 8:00 a.m.

“Prior to that, she was last seen at her residence located in the Sedgefield neighborhood in the Goose Creek area,” officials said. “Broderson has a history of leaving and then asking random strangers for help to find her way home.”

Deputies said she was last seen driving her 2010 white Kia Optima with South Carolina license number MRH393. She has gray hair and blue eyes.

If you see her, please call 843-719-4412.