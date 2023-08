BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking for the public’s help identifying the owner of a vehicle that was allegedly involved in a theft earlier this month.

According to BCSO, the pictured silver Honda Accord was used to steal an open utility trailer and Blackstone grill from the Cane Bay High School campus.

Deputies said the incident occured on Aug. 8 around 3 a.m.

Provided by Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO at 843-719-4505.