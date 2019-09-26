Deputies seeking identity of men connected to financial transaction card fraud

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Berkeley County are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people in reference to financial transaction card fraud.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the men attempted to use a stolen credit card to purchase items at the Dollar General located at 1569 Old Highway 6 in the Cross area of Berkeley County.

If anyone recognizes the individuals in the photo, you are asked to contact Detective A. Carlo at (843) 719-4764 or Anthony.Carlo@BerkeleyCountySC.gov.

Tips may also be sent to us to the department through Facebook. They say tips can be reported anonymously.