BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Berkeley County hope you can help them identify an individual involved in financial card fraud.

Detectives say they would like to speak to a man in reference to an incident of card fraud which happened at Bank of America and South State Bank.

If you know the person in the above photograph, you are encouraged to contact Detective Corporal A. Carlo with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 719-4764.