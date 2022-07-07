MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County deputies and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating after a body was found Thursday morning.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were responding to a fire on Black Tom Road when they found the body.

Whether or not the victim’s death is linked to the fire is unknown at this time.

Deputies are investigating the cause of the fire.

