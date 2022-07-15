BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County deputies say they arrested a man in connection to a shooting in Bonneau that left a woman dead.

Deputies arrested Jawon Lampkin (36), of St. Stephen, for murder following the July 6 shooting.

Lampkin’s arrest comes after the sheriff’s office responded to a DeWitt Road location and found a woman dead inside a residence.

“Based on the initial investigation, the victim’s death appeared to be suspicious,” deputies said. “While investigating further, detectives received a number of calls from the community providing additional information and tips.”

Deputies say Lampkin admitted to shooting the woman amid an argument. Previously, Lampkin was arrested for weapons possession, drug violations, and resisting arrest.

Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified the deceased woman as Amber Tipton (28), of Bonneau.

Law enforcement officials tell News 2 Tipton appears to have been shot with a pellet gun.

The shooting is under investigation.