Deputies: Suspect apprehended in Berkeley County following January 2018 case

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted felon that was featured on their Facebook page in January.

Officials stated that deputies were able to apprehend and arrest 39-year-old David Wayne McGrew.

A deputy with the K-9 Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle after recognizing the driver as the wanted man. McGrew did not stop for the deputy and fled on foot, according to officials. He was quickly located by K-9 Kai and his handler.

An investigation, that started in 2018, revealed probable cause existed to arrest McGrew. A warrant was issued for the charge of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, McGrew is accused of touching a minor under the age of 15-years-old, as well as making sexual based comments.

Authorities added that Gloria Ann Bolen, 37, is facing her second arrest for Obstruction of Justice in regards to hiding McGrew.