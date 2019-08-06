Deputies: Two arrested in connection to Chop-Shop operations in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Detectives with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office with City of Charleston Detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in Summerville.

Officials stated that during the search warrant investigation, Deputies were able to locate numerous stolen motorcycles and other items related to Chop-Shop operations and forgery.

Courtesy of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

As a result of the search warrant, two males were arrested, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Those males were later identified as 37-year-old Joshua Eugene Moreland and 34-year-old Tony Dwayne Ward.

Moreland and Ward have been charged with Possession of a Stolen Motorcycle. Moreland was additionally charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin and Methamphetamine. Additional charges are pending for both suspects.

Moreland has been arrested previously for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Ward has been arrested 10 times since 2012. Those charges include Fraud, Conspiracy, Obtaining Property Under False Pretenses, PWID Meth, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Probation Violation, Traffic Offenses, Uninsured Motor Vehicle Violation, Robbery, Manufacturing Meth, Resisting Arrest with a Deadly Weapon and various other drug charges.