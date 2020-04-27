Deputies: Vehicle stolen with firearms and tools inside

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen vehicle.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was stolen from the victim’s home during a burglary on Beltline Road in Summerville.

Deputies say it happened sometime between 7:30 p.m. on April 14th and 8:20 a.m. on April 15th.

The vehicle was stolen with multiple tools, firearms and a trailer that had a wooden deck at the time it was stolen.

Officials say the vehicle is a red in color 1999 Ford F-350 bearing South Carolina vehicle tag P517369.

If you’ve seen it or know anything about the theft, you are asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

