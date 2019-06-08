Deputies warning residents to lock their doors after multiple reports of vehicle break-ins

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins in the Spring Grove Subdivision in Moncks Corner.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, all the vehicles that were broken into had unlocked doors, except for one vehicle. Officials stated the vehicle that had a locked door was vandalized by having the window broken out.

Deputies stated that during the break-ins, one handgun was stolen as well as a vehicle. The vehicle stolen was a black Ford Explorer.

If anyone has information about the break-in they are asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.