BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Berkeley County recovered a stolen gun during a traffic stop in the Moncks Corner area.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Gulledge Street when he noticed a vehicle that did not make a complete stop at a stop sign, and a traffic stop was conducted.

While speaking with the driver and a passenger, the deputy said they could smell the odor of marijuana and that the two admitted to there being marijuana roaches inside the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy located a small satchel that contained a black firearm. The passenger, identified as Robert Gregg Reid, said the gun belonged to him and that he recently bought it for protection from someone for “one hundred something.”

A record search of the gun revealed it had been reported stolen.

Reid was arrested and charged with unlawful carry of a pistol and possession of a stolen pistol. The driver was released from the scene.