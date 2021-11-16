Design House invests over $620K in new Summerville facility

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – DHI Corp, owner of Design House, has established a new distribution center in Berkeley County.

The home goods provider sells household products such as furniture, lighting, ceiling fans, and kitchen cabinets.

Design Home’s new distribution facility is located at 300 Trade Zone Boulevard. The $627,000 investment will bring 40 new jobs to the community.

DHI Corp Vice President of Global Operations, Mike Oberlander, said that the organization chose Summerville because “it has the perfect combination of proximity to US online customers, a new facility, and an expanded port, as well as very supportive local and state teams.”

The center is fully operational and accepting job applications now.