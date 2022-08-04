MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has approved a water permit for a new Publix grocery store.

It comes just one day after our report on a delayed opening for the Publix located at the new Moncks Corner Marketplace. Following that story, DHEC reached out to News 2 letting us know they have approved the water permit, so the store can begin the process of opening.

The store essentially looked finished as of Wednesday. Grocery carts are inside the business, fixtures are in place, and the shelves are waiting to be stocked.

Douglas Polen, Moncks Corner Community Development Director, told News 2 they were waiting on DHEC to approve the water supply system.

“All the engineering has been done- the water is clear, it’s just a matter of getting everything signed off on the state DHEC office and they’ll be able to start moving in people and supplies,” Polen explained.

DHEC initially told us they were going to see what could be done to expedite the approval process.

It is unclear when that store will open.