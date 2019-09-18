DHEC: Customers who ate at Waffle House in Goose Creek may have been exposed to Hepatitis A

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Customers who ate at a Waffle House in Goose Creek may have been exposed to the Hepatitis A, according to the South Carolina Department of Health.

Officials say an employee at the restaurant tested positive Monday, September 16, 2019.

This illness is not a foodborne outbreak. According to DHEC, “The concern is not the restaurant. It is with a food handler who has hepatitis A infection, and they can spread the virus up to two weeks before they know they are sick.”

DHEC says the risk of Hepatitis A spreading from an infected employee to a customer in a restaurant setting is low.

Precautionary vaccination should be considered for individuals who were exposed during the time the food handler was contagious.

If you ate at the restaurant between August 24 and September 13, 2019, you may have been exposed to the illness.

Restaurant patrons who were potentially exposed cam visit the Goose Creek Health Department, 106 Westview Dr., Goose Creek, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 19) and Friday (Sept. 20). No appointment is necessary.

To schedule an appointment for a vaccination at your local health department, call (855)-472-3432 or visit www.scdhec.gov/HealthClinics.