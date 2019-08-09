DHEC grants Trident Medical 9-month extension for expansion project

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health is granting Trident Heath a second nine-month extension of a certificate of need for a new 50-bed acute care hospital in Moncks Corner.

Plans were held up by wetland concerns and are awaiting approval from the Army Corps of Engineers.

Trident received approval from DHEC for the 50-bed hospital on the land it purchased in 2009 next to Moncks Corner Medical Center.

The Army Corps of Engineers has been working with Trident since then to resolve wetlands permitting issues on the site.