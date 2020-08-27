DHEC: Often fatal mosquito-borne illness detected in horses in 8 South Carolina counties

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials say that an often fatal mosquito-borne illness, known as Eastern Equine Encephalitis, has been detected in 11 horses in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the illness was detected in horses between July 10 and August 21 in Aiken, Berkeley, Colleton, Florence, Horry, Jasper, Lexington, and Marion Counties.

The virus amplifies itself in nature during spring and summer by being transmitted between black-tailed mosquitoes (Culiseta melanura) and various tree-perching birds in forested freshwater swamps, according to information provided by DHEC.

Because black-tailed mosquitoes thrive in these swamps in the northeastern and southern parts of the state, DHEC said the virus is more commonly detected in the Lowcountry, Midlands, and Pee Dee regions.

During late summer and fall, the virus is acquired by other mosquito species after having fed on EEE-virus infected birds.

The virus takes two to five days to cause symptoms in horses and has a 90 percent fatality rate.

According to DHEC, the virus causes stumbling and poor coordination, inability to rise, paralysis, head pressing, circling and convulsions.

“The black-tailed mosquito is not often targeted for control because this species is not a major nuisance to people and due to the inaccessible nature of many freshwater swamps that makes ground-based control of larvae and adults difficult,” said Dr. Chris Evans, State Public Health Entomologist with DHEC’s Bureau of Environmental Health Services. “Efforts to reduce black-tailed mosquito populations are usually made when EEE virus is detected in an area, but virus transmission also can be mitigated by control of other mosquito species that transmit the virus from infected birds to people and other animals.”

Veterinarians in South Carolina frequently recommend vaccination before likely exposure to mosquito bites and booster vaccinations to ensure appropriate immunity levels.