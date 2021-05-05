DHEC orders crews to stop work on a development impacting two of the Lowcountry’s oldest cemeteries in Cainhoy

CAINHOY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control has ordered developers to immediately stop work on a development that would impact two of the Lowcountry’s oldest cemeteries.

Community members from the Cainhoy area have been working to preserve the area. Those behind the efforts say development is threatening the cemeteries with graves dating back to the Revolutionary War.

The Gullah Society, Cainhoy community, Settlement Community Association, McDowell Cemetery Commission and others have worked to preserve the area and recently identified dozens of unmarked graves now marked with small blue flags.

The historic cemetery is now being threatened by growing development that would back up to the cemetery and in some cases cover unmarked graves. Lincoln is hoping ground penetration radar technology can be used to save the unmarked remains.

City of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg recently sent a letter to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control asking for assistance and extra help in order to preserve the remains.