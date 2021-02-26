DHEC: Rabid stray cat with multiple potential exposures confirmed in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Friday confirmed that a gray and white stray cat found in Moncks Corner has tested positive for rabies.

The cat was located near St. Michaels Place and Lou Elec Lane.

According to DHEC, “one person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider.”

DHEC says they are working with local animal control teams “as there are other cats in the area that were part of the same group of animals.”

DHEC is reminding residents to contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Office Charleston at (843) 853-0150 if their pets appear to have bites, scratches, or wounds of unknown origin.