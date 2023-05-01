MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Disabled boaters were rescued from Lake Moultrie late Sunday night.

Crews from Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department and Central Berkeley Fire and EMS responded to the Hatchery on Lake Moultrie just after 11:00 p.m.

The agencies worked together to locate the boater and help them to the closest landing, which was Somerset, amid rough water conditions.

Officials said the boaters were escorted back to their vehicles at the Hatchery and crews worked to make sure their boat was placed back on the trailer.