Dispute over Goose Creek city administrator to be heard by judge Thursday

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The mayor of Goose Creek and a city councilwoman are in a legal dispute that is expected to be heard by a judge on Thursday.

The issue between Mayor Greg Habib and Councilwoman Gayla McSwain is pretty contention and boils down to how the city will fill its city administrator position.

Mayor Habib presented a procedure to hire a new administrator to council, and councilwoman McSwain expressed concerns. He reworked the procedure after meeting with her – the plan allows Habib to interview some candidates and then present a narrowed down list to council.

“Last Friday, Councilwoman McSwain and her lawyer filed suit against me, our city administrator and the city,” said Mayor Habib.

He asked council to vote on supporting the procedures Tuesday night.

“(Today) Councilwoman McSwain and her lawyer made another filing to stop this vote,” he said.

The judge denied that filing.

“As some of you may know, the mayor ordered our city administrator to not allow any of us to see any of the applications for the administrator position,” McSwain said during a council meeting.

According to McSwain’s lawsuit, the city ordinance says the mayor and city council are to hire the administrator.

“The judge will be hearing my request that all of council be allowed to see all of those applications,” she said.

City council did vote to approve the procedure.

A judge is expected to hear the issue and make a decision Thursday at 2:00 p.m.