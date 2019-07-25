Dixie Belles Softball League is going to the World Series

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- 56 Million young women play softball in the US. Twelve of those ladies have a chance to bring home a National Championship.

In the small town of Moncks Corner, the community gathered to send off the Dixie Belles Softball League on the trip of a lifetime. Tomorrow, the girls leave for World Series where they will be representing South Carolina in their age division.

Ashton Brabham is one of the Dixie Belles who grew up in a softball family. Her dad is a coach and her sister plays at Coastal Carolina.

“This is a chance for us to go and show off our skills and talents to all the other states….and make a name for South Carolina.” Ashton Brabham

South Carolina has never won a World Series Softball Championship. If the Dixie Belles win…they’ll be making history.

It’s no secret that the girls are talented. Many of them have been playing softball for as long as they can remember. But what Mayor Mike Lockliear believes sets them apart is their perseverance.

“You guys are a team that never gives up,” says Locklier. “Even when ya’ll are losing…you never sag your shoulders or put your heads down. Every one of you was smiling and having a good time.”

The team of course ended up winning that game.

Tomorrow, the girls will hop onto a bus and ride 13 hours all the way to Alexandria, Louisiana. How long they stay is dependent on how many games they win.

Before they leave, the town wanted to send them off in style. The girls rode in limos starting town hall and ending at their ‘Market Pavilion’ where dozens of people were gathered to celebrate.

There were sno-cones, a DJ, and brand-new gear for the team including monogrammed helmets.

Mayor Lockliear made sure to let the girls know that no matter the outcome of the tournament, they are forever champions in Moncks Corner.

The girls may take home the win and make South Carolina history. Whatever happens, they’ll definitely have a smile on their face while doing it.

To keep up with the Dixie Belles you can follow their Facebook page here.