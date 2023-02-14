BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County are calling it one of the largest cat hoarding cases they have ever handled – more than 50 cats, dead and alive, were discovered at a so-called cat sanctuary.

Berkeley County Animal Control responded to a caller about two weeks ago who shared concerns about a property out in Saint Stephen.

“They were concerned about a large number of cats that were being turned loose at what was supposed to be a cat sanctuary,” explained Capt. Michael Crumley with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Suzanne Melton’s sister told News 2 that she had been running Suzi’s Zoo Sanctuary for cats with cancer at her Berkeley County home. When animal control got there, conditions were so bad they had to put together a plan and came back last Monday.

“We were able to that day to round up 49 live cats and bring them back to the animal shelter to be examined by staff here and cared for. We also located 23 deceased cats,” said Capt. Crumley.

The Berkeley County Animal Center helped rescue dozens of the cats from the home which has caused quite a strain on their resources.

“The ones day came into the shelter were very sick,” said Tiffany Hoffman, Berkeley Animal Center’s Shelter Manager. “We’ve been doing around-the-clock care.”

Hoffman said a crew from the Massachusetts SPCA came down and took 15 of the cats back to their shelter. The Charleston Animal Society also let the center borrow one of their vets.

“That was amazing,” she said. “That was a huge help. We did have to euthanize 10 of those cats.”

The shelter needs cat food, litter, and volunteers to help care for the cats.

Meanwhile, the home was condemned by code enforcement due to its condition. “We issued 20 citations for inhumane treatment of animals,” said Capt. Crumley.

Each charge carries a punishment of up to a $500 fine and 30 days in jail.

“The 23 that were dead, there were 17 cats that were dead inside of carriers. Where apparently, they weren’t able to escape and fend for themselves. Just deplorable conditions. I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.

If you would like more information on helping out or making a donation to the shelter to help the cats, please click here.