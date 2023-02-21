BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County School Superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon will meet with members of the community through a series called “Coffee and Conversations” happening over the next few weeks.

Community members are invited to meet with Dr. Dixon at area coffee houses and share their ideas about what they would like to see happening in the school district.

According to the school district, Dr. Dixon has set a goal to make himself accessible and visible to community members and create intentional opportunities to help the district plan for the 2023-24 school year.

“It tears down this wall that it seems like you can’t get to the Superintendent,” Dr. Dixon said. “It’s a busy role and there’s a lot going on in public education, but it’s an opportunity to have a casual conversation and break down some barriers and build bridges where they’re needed.”

The gatherings will not be formal “sit-down meetings,” according to the district. Those attending are simply invited to chat with the superintendent while grabbing a cup of coffee.

Locations for “Coffee and Conversations” include:

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Essentials Coffee, located at 117A Foxbank Plantation Boulevard in Moncks Corner

Friday, Feb. 24, 7:30 to 8: 30 a.m. at Rustic Muffin, located at 202 N. Live Oak Drive in Moncks Corner

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Brew Coffee, located at 7000 Bowens Pier Drive, Suite 1 in Hanahan

Thursday, March 9, 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Cane Bay Starbucks, located at 1730 State Road in Summerville

Friday, March 10, 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at Bald Monkey Beanery, located at 1320 Red Bank Road in Goose Creek

District officials said that any and all stakeholders in the school district are welcome to attend including parents, residents, business owners, and organizations.