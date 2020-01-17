Drainage pipe collapse has neighbors concerned near Berkeley Farms Road

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A viewer reached out to News 2 with concerns about safety regarding massive holes in their neighborhood.

Mr. Blair lives on Berkeley Farms Road and said he has asked the South Carolina Department of Transportation to fix a deepening problem for the past year.

“Well, we have a 42-inch diameter drain tile that they’ve installed on this side of the road but it keeps collapsing and I’ve been trying for a year to get the Highway Department to come out here to fix these,” said Charles Blair.

It looks like the ground is sinking in three areas. One large hole near the front of Berkeley Farms Road, a medium-sized hole that neighbors have placed yellow tape around, and a smaller hole that looks to be just starting.

Blair says this is a major safety concern.

“The problem is the children play out here. They don’t have anywhere else to play bicycles and skates and things like that out here, so if some of these kids fell in the hole there’s some pretty good size holes here.”

Just to give you an idea of how deep this larger hole goes… This pole is about twice as tall as I am. But you can see I can easily place more than half of it into the hole.

“So, I started calling the Highway Department and still no results. I got a hold of Channel 2 to see if maybe I can get some information about why they can’t fix it,” he said. “I don’t know why they won’t come down here- either send a supervisor down here to see how dangerous it is or whatever. Or one of these highway commissioners to see if there’s a problem that needs to be fixed.”

We called to speak with the spokesman for the Dept. of Transportation, James Law, and said Mr. Blair wants to meet with someone from their agency on-site, so they can see why this needs to be fixed. Law said he is looking into it and will get back with us. We will update you when we learn more.