CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Baby on the way? Humana Healthy Horizons and The Bundles of Joy Diaper Bank of the Lowcountry will hold a free baby shower event his Saturday.

Greater Mount Zion A.M.E. Church will have a free, drive-thru community baby shower starting at 11 a.m.

The event will take place at 468 Howe Hall Road in Goose Creek.

Those interested are encouraged to register in advance.