BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver is dead after losing control of a vehicle Saturday night on SC 6.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2009 Sedan was traveling west on SC 6 when they lost control of the vehicle, veered right, and struck a culvert.

The driver was transported to Trident Medical Center where they later died.

Master Trooper Michell Ridgeway says the crash happened 5 miles west of Cross around 11:50 p.m.