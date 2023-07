BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers responded to a deadly motorcycle crash Sunday night in Berkeley County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was traveling east on college park road when the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a curb, spilled, then struck a tree.

The crash happened at around 7:35 p.m. just four miles north of Summerville.

The driver was the sole occupant and is deceased.

SCHP is investigating.