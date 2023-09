BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash overnight in Berkeley County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Nissan Altima was traveling north on Black Tom Road when it veered off the road and struck a power pole.

SCHP says the crash happened at 11:48 p.m. at Black Tom Road at Black Tom Road Extension.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene.

SCHP is investigating.