BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened just north of Goose Creek Tuesday night.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Corvette was traveling south on Red Bank Ride and attempted to turn left when it was struck by an oncoming motorcycle.

The crash happened around 7:16 p.m.

SCHP says the driver of the motorcycle died from their injuries.

The Chevrolet was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was not injured.

SCHP is investigating.