Driver dies after colliding with cement truck in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed after colliding into a cement truck on US Highway 176 just before noon on Friday.

According to Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on US 176 near Lebanon Road when they crossed the center line and crashed into a cement truck that was traveling in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not wearing a seatbelt and became entrapped in the vehicle. They died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Trooper Southern said the driver of the cement truck, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Trident Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A name of the victim has not yet been released.