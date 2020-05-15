Breaking News
Mayors Tecklenburg, Haynie announce cancellation of 2020 Cooper River Bridge Run
Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 4:00PM

Driver dies after colliding with cement truck in Berkeley County

Berkeley County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed after colliding into a cement truck on US Highway 176 just before noon on Friday.

According to Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on US 176 near Lebanon Road when they crossed the center line and crashed into a cement truck that was traveling in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not wearing a seatbelt and became entrapped in the vehicle. They died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Trooper Southern said the driver of the cement truck, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Trident Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A name of the victim has not yet been released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

Upload your senior photo!

News 2: Backyard Sports

TRENDING HEADLINES