HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after crashing into a tree along Highway 402 in Berkeley County.

The crash happened near Three Mile Road on Wednesday evening around 7:40 p.m., according to Cainhoy Fire and Rescue.

First responders found one vehicle had suffered heavy damage after crashing into a tree. Officials said the driver died at the scene.

“Crews remained on scene for an extended time while the accident was investigated, and the victim was extricated from the vehicle,” said officials with Cainhoy Fire and Rescue.

All units cleared the scene around 10:14 p.m.

East Berkeley Fire Department, Berkeley County EMS, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, and South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the scene along with Cainhoy Fire and Rescue.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will release the driver’s name when appropriate.