BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Berkeley County.

Troopers say a Chevy pick-up truck crashed into Santee Food and Grocery on Highway 45 in the Pineville area Tuesday night.

Officials say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The victim’s name has not yet been released.