BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver has died after their SUV was struck by a train near Goose Creek on Monday night.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said the crash happened on Medway Road near US 52 around 10:00 p.m.

The driver of a 2008 Ford SUV was traveling west on Medway Road when they attempted to cross over railroad tracks and was struck by a northbound Amtrak train.

Trooper Ridgeway said the driver was taken to Trident Medical Center where they later died.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Billy Branham from Summerville.

No one on the train was injured.