Driver dies following crash on I-26 westbound in Berkeley County Thursday evening

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed during a collision on I-26 in Berkeley County Thursday evening.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2019 Ford F-350 out of Florida and a 2015 Lincoln Navigator SUV were traveling westbound near mile marker 183 when the crash happened shortly after 8:00 p.m.

Trooper Lee said the Lincoln struck the rear of the Ford, which was pulling a car trailer. It caused the Lincoln to run off the road and overturn.

The driver of the Lincoln was killed, according to SCHP. The name of that driver will be released by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

The driver and passenger in the Ford and the driver of the Lincoln were all wearing seatbelts.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.