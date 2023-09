BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers say the driver involved in a September 5 motorcycle crash has died.

The crash happened on September 5 on Long Point Road near SC 6.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a motorcycle was traveling east on Long Point Road when it veered left and collided with a fence around 4:00 p.m.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries on September 16.

SCHP is investigating.